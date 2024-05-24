Lisa Lucas and Reagan Arthur out at PRH (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Even in the aftermath of the social justice protests of 2020, there were pretty loud questions about whether the publishing industry’s newfound push for diversity in its hiring practices would actually sustain itself, or, like so many previous ones, prove to be a flash in the pan.

One of the flashiest hires was Lisa Lucas, who was brought over from the National Book Awards to be the publisher of Pantheon, which was particularly notable because it broke with the industry’s long standing practice of promoting solely from within, which, like biomagnification, tended to compound the industry’s diversity problems as you moved up the pyramid.

Just three and a half years after Lucas’s hire, she’s out, along with Sonny Mehta’s hand-picked successor at Knopf, Reagan Arthur, in a move deemed by an anonymous source to be a cost-cutting measure. Lucas will reportedly not be replaced at Pantheon.

Particularly because things move so slowly in publishing, three and a half years just isn’t enough time to truly turn a big ship around, although in that short time Lucas championed some really great books, including one of my recent faves, Laura Warrell’s Sweet Soft Plenty Rhythm.

It’s extremely dispiriting that the publishing industry’s “no really it’s different this time” from a few years ago appears to be reverting back to form, and that the industry could risk losing a talent as bright as Lucas, depending on what she decides to do next.

In other news, Elisabeth Egan takes a look at Reese Witherspoon’s juggernaut book club and how it’s transformed authors’ careers since its inception.

Publishers are beginning to add A.I. language to boilerplate book contracts, and Katy Hershberger at Publishers Lunch has an interesting deep dive into the form they’re taking and agents’ cautious reception.

Ever wondered what happens at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair? Over at Cynthia Leitich Smith’s excellent blog, I enjoyed Elisabeth Norton’s interview with Prashant Pathak, publisher of Wonder House Books, and Sarah Baker, the executive director of SCBWI, on the goings-on.

R.O. Kwon’s Exhibit is out this week, and I was lucky enough to attend her excellent reading in LA this week. I also really enjoyed her interview with Jane Ciabattari about how she delves into who characters are, and how she tries to arrive at the most truthful version of a sentence.

Colleen Hoover has been a bestselling juggernaut who’s sold more than 50 million copies, and she has legions of fans waiting with bated breath for her next book. But in the last few years, after writing two books a year since 2012, she stopped writing. I respect it!!!

This week in bestsellers

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

And finally, I recently rewatched Anthony Minghella’s incredible adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley for the first time since I saw it in the theaters 25 years ago, and it really holds up. I enjoyed this appraisal by David Canfield about how ahead of its time it was and why it’s aged so well.

