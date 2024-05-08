How did the pandemic affect your writing?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

The last few years feel like they will be forever be caught in a strange time vortex. It somehow feels like decades and the blink of an eye at the same time.

What did it do to your creativity? Have you emerged as a different writer?

During the pandemic, I was stuck creatively like I’ve never been stuck before. I was so stuck I forgot what being creative even felt like. It wasn’t until the world started unthawing that I managed to get going on my most recent novel.

It definitely made me more thankful for those time when my writing is flowing, and gave me a renewed sense of what really matters to me. That translated to a greater willingness to be patient as a writer and more focused on my own vision.

What about you?

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: A Masque for the Four Seasons by Walter Crane