How did the pandemic affect your writing?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!
The last few years feel like they will be forever be caught in a strange time vortex. It somehow feels like decades and the blink of an eye at the same time.
What did it do to your creativity? Have you emerged as a different writer?
During the pandemic, I was stuck creatively like I’ve never been stuck before. I was so stuck I forgot what being creative even felt like. It wasn’t until the world started unthawing that I managed to get going on my most recent novel.
It definitely made me more thankful for those time when my writing is flowing, and gave me a renewed sense of what really matters to me. That translated to a greater willingness to be patient as a writer and more focused on my own vision.
What about you?
Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!
For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.
And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!
Art: A Masque for the Four Seasons by Walter Crane
Comments
Deborah Gray says
I was the exact opposite. I continued a memoir I’d only just begun, and completed it by the time the world emerged again. I’m an extroverted introvert. I enjoy people and engagement, but only for a limited time; I’m more than happy to cocoon myself in my home office for indefinite periods. During pandemic isolation, I could write without distractions or work commitments that made me feel guilty. I would never wish for a deadly and chaotic crisis of that magnitude again, but I luxuriated in the space and time it gave me to write.
Nancy Thompson says
I was able to write my fifth book in the first half of 2020, but my agent all but gave up shopping my fourth book and I ended up firing him at the pandemic’s one-year mark. So I consider it a wash.
Neil Larkins says
Since I was already retired and with no one to look after but myself, I wasn’t affected that much.
I was motivated in another way, though. My general health was going downhill and at the time I didn’t know how much time I had left (I had no worries about COVID 19) and so hurried to finish a project. Self-published on Amazon for the first time, and likely the last with my current project. My health stabilized somewhat and I’m also trying to write a query for this WIP and having a dickens of a time. But the challenge keeps my brain from stagnating.
Petrea Burchard says
I was fortunate to have lots of paying work I could do at home, but this meant not much time for writing. I did finally manage to add writing back into my schedule in 2023, but 2020-2022 is kind of a blur. No complaints, I was glad to have work. But it wasn’t easy to get back into my WIP after nearly 3 years.
Martha says
Four years later, I’m still stuck. I actually loved being home during the pandemic, and did produce some work, but now – now I’m distracted by the world. Turning off the news has helped, but my focus remains…unfocused. 😔
Shayne Huxtable says
I kept calm and carried on. Didn’t buy into the hype about the big C, it all seemed so rigged. So, I worked on the manuscript, coffee-ed with friends, and spent weekends exploring my state.
Stephanie says
I couldn’t write at all. I buried myself in cozy comfort reads and video games. I’d been heading toward burnout anyway with a day job that was piling way too much stress on, plus coping in very unhealthy ways, and the lockdown was the final straw. I finally started writing again in November of 2022, but it wasn’t until last year (after getting a new day job) that I completed a project again. It was deeply discouraging, but I’m finally back into the swing of things.