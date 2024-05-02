“Here’s what you need to know about me” openings need to feel unique (page critique)

If you’d like to nominate your own page or query for a public critique, kindly post them here in our discussion forums:

Now then. Time for the Page Critique. First I’ll present the page without comment, then I’ll offer my thoughts and a redline. If you choose to offer your own thoughts, please be polite. We aim to be positive and helpful.

Random numbers were generated, and thanks to melissam0202, whose page is below:

Title: The Secret of the Haunted Castle

Genre: Middle grade, Fantasy/Adventure First 250 words: “Whoa,” I whispered to Buster. “What is that?” He didn’t answer me. He couldn’t. He was too busy peeing on a fire hydrant. Oh, sorry. Buster’s my dog. And I’m Joe. I’m 10, and everything I’m about to tell you actually happened. Pinky swear. I’d taken Buster for his morning walk, and I was ready to go home. I was hungry. And cold. We’d stopped right behind our town’s oldest—and creepiest, house. It had been abandoned for as long as anybody could remember…and for good reason. Who would want to live there? The house was made of old, dirty bricks. It was three stories tall and looked like a castle, with pointy tower rooms on every corner. But it was crumbling in places, and the dark windows looked like eyes. Dead eyes. I really didn’t want to dilly dally. Being near that house creeped me out. Especially in the dark. “Buster, come on! Let’s go!” I stamped my foot. He always took forever, trying to find just the right place to pee. While he looked, I decided to kill time by trying to balance on the curb. I made a game of it—if I could walk the edge of the curb without falling off, I’d get an ‘A’ on my vocabulary test. If I fell off, well, I guessed I wouldn’t get an ‘A’. Just then, as I tried to balance and earn an ‘A’ on my quiz, something moved at the corner of my eye. I looked up at the creepy house’s windows and fell right off the curb. Well, looked like I’d be studying before the quiz. But more importantly, what was that? Stepping back up on the sidewalk, I pushed my brown hair out of my eyes and stared up at the window.

This page opens with an engaging voice, and Joe strikes me as a fully-realized character. I like the quip about the dog (though the joke feels a bit belabored) and I’m curious about what’s going on in this creepy house.

My main concern is that I feel like I’ve read this opening paragraph a million times. The whole “oh that thing I just described is actually this other thing, and by the way I’m so and so and I’m about to tell you a true story…” it feels pretty well-worn at this point. You know, more or less a The Catcher in the Rye opening.

If you strip away the “Oh by the way” and building camaraderie with the reader, the opening works just fine. The quip about the dog pops and we can just start engaging with the story.

Anything can be made to work, but if you are going to open this way, I feel like it’s gotta be a bit more unique.

Aside from that, the chronology here feels a bit convoluted and needlessly drawn out as we circle back to a game of curb-walking (which feels a bit contrived) rather than just keeping the focus on what Joe thinks he sees in the house and why it matters to him.

Here’s my redline:

First 250 words:

“Whoa,” I whispered to Buster. “What is that?”

¶He didn’t answer me. He couldn’t. He was too busy peeing on a fire hydrant. Oh, sorry. Buster’s my dog. [This feels pretty apparent from context and steps on the joke] And I’m Joe. I’m 10, and everything I’m about to tell you actually happened. Pinky swear. [This isn’t a bad opening, but establishing the voice like this feels a little well-worn and I feel like I’ve read versions of this a million times. Consider just letting the scene unfold?]

I’d taken We were on Buster‘s for his morning walk, and I was ready to go home. I was hungry . A and cold. We’d stopped right behind our town’s oldest —and , creepiest , house. It had been abandoned for as long as anybody could remember…and for good reason. Who would want to live there? The house was made of old, dirty bricks. It was three stories tall and looked like a crumbling brick castle, with pointy tower room s on every corner. But it was crumbling in places, and t The dark windows looked like dead eyes. Dead eyes.

I really didn’t want to dilly dally. Being near that house creeped me out. [Apparent from description] Especially in the dark. [I thought it was a morning walk, he takes a walk pre-drawn in the dark? That’s not exactly what I’d think of for a 10-year-old. If so, make that clearer from the start?]

“Buster, come on! Let’s go!” I stamped my foot. He always took forever, trying to find just the right place to pee. While he looked, I decided to kill time by trying to balance on the curb. I made a game of it—if I could walk the edge of the curb without falling off, I’d get an ‘A’ on my vocabulary test. If I fell off, well, I guessed I wouldn’t get an ‘A’.

Just then, as I tried to balance and earn an ‘A’ on my quiz, s Something had moved at the corner of my eye. I looked up at in the creepy house’s windows and fell right off the curb. Well, looked like I’d be studying before the quiz. But more importantly, w What was that? [It’s not clear enough what he saw] Stepping back up on the sidewalk, I pushed my brown [Would he think of his hair as “brown” right now?] hair out of my eyes and stared up at the window .

Art: White House at Night by Vincent Van Gogh