Edgar Award Winners (This week in books)

Independent press book distributor Small Press Distribution abruptly closed last month, which sent shockwaves through the small press community. It turned a rare spotlight onto the crucial role distributors play within the industry as many publishers were left in the lurch with uncertain futures.

In happier news, congrats to the Edgar Award winners from the Mystery Writers of America. Some of the selections:

There are an ever-growing number of scams out there targeting unsuspecting authors, and knowing how the publishing industry really works is one of your best safeguards. Book-to-film scams are particularly common. Absolutely take the time to read Jeanne Veillette Bowerman’s post at Writer Beware on how book-to-film deals really work.

Writing in omniscient without head hopping or staying too distant from the characters is a tricky challenge, and I enjoyed Henriette Lazaridis’s post on how she managed it.

A viral Substack went around erroneously cherry-picking some quotes and statistics from the RPH/S&S antitrust trial from a few years back, putting book sales in apocalyptic terms. Lincoln Michel sets the record straight. Among other things: Americans buy more than a billion books a year.

Author Rachel Khong, whose novel Real Americans debuted this week, considers the limitlessness of A.I. and argues that human limitations are what produce great art.

Accra, Ghana is an incredible city, and I enjoyed Peace Adzo Medie’s recent roundup of books for an Accra reading list.

And finally, why is Penguin Books’ mascot a penguin? Matthew Wills delves into the history.

And finally, here are some thought-provoking articles related to the conflict in the Middle East that I find worth grappling with no matter one’s pre-existing beliefs:

