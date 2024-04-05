Simon & Schuster turns 100 (This week in books)

This week! Books!

First up, the blog will be going on a spring break over the next few weeks while I do some traveling, reflecting, and soccer watching. I’m anticipating a late April or early May return. But I’ll be working and checking email in the meantime, so don’t hesitate to reach out if you need help with queries, synopses, manuscripts, proposals, or coaching.

(And as someone soon to be traveling and reflecting, I read this article on George Orwell’s time on the isolated Isle of Jura in Scotland, where he famously wrote 1984, with great interest).

One hundred years ago, Richard Simon and Max Schuster joined together to form a new publisher called Simon & Schuster. One of their early employees, Leon Shimkin, who started when he was 17, convinced Dale Carnegie to turn his lectures into How to Win Friends and Influence People and pioneered paperback books. Today it’s helmed by former editor Jonathan Karp and owned by private equity behemoth KKR. S&S has a dedicated website to celebrate the centennial.

Speaking of 100, author Ryan Chapman has 100 great tips for improving (or not) your next novel, including “Your writing should embarrass you at least a little bit. If it doesn’t, you haven’t written anything of substance” and “Everyone craves the respect of their peers. The trouble is, your peers are writers.”

As humanity confronts a precarious future due to climate change, Aissa Dearing looks at the connection to Afrofuturism and its long tradition of grasping toward a more humane future.

Dan Blank with writing and creativity lessons from Mister Rogers? Yes, please.

And several of the many lawsuits against OpenAI will move forward in New York, including ones led by the Authors Guild and the New York Times.

And finally, it would have been Marlon Brando’s 100th birthday this week, and it’s worth re-reading Pauline Kael’s epic review of The Godfather.

