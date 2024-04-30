Janet Reid shifted the tide

While I was away, I saw the very sad news that literary agent Janet Reid passed away.

In an industry notoriously slow to change and beholden to ancient (and often elitist) customs, it’s difficult to overstate what a game changer Janet represented as the biggest early blogging literary agent, first with the anonymous Miss Snark, and later with Janet Reid, Literary Agent and Query Shark.

Up until the late 2000s, many literary agencies didn’t even have websites and operated with a mindset of “the people who need to know who we are already know who we are.” Writers who lacked personal connections and/or the resources to attend the right conferences or MFA programs were more or less left in the dark. If they were lucky, they could peruse the mountainous LMP directory at their local library for some depersonalized addresses with which to send out some paper queries through the post office.

It’s now a given that there are Very Online literary agents who go to great lengths to spell out their very precise manuscript wishlists and give advice to writers far and wide, but early blogging agents risked accusations of unprofessionalism and some not so quiet grumbling about opening the floodgates to the unwashed masses. Janet, more than anyone else, bravely paved the way by providing democratizing advice that spread knowledge about best practices and industry customs beyond the elite circles in which it had been previously confined.

Her generosity of spirit was so clearly palpable behind the shark’s teeth, and she leaves behind a lasting legacy with the careers she shepherded and the innumerable writers who benefitted from the advice she provided. I don’t believe I ever met Janet in person, but when she linked to my fledgling blog when I was a young literary agent, it literally changed my life and you wouldn’t likely be reading this post today without the boost she gave me.

If you’d like to show your appreciation for Janet’s memory, agent Holly Root and others have established a GoFundMe that has already blown past the amount necessary to purchase a bench in Central Park in Janet’s honor, but additional funds will go to her favorite charities.

Here’s to the shark.

