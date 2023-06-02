How publishers are mining the backlist (This week in books)

This week! Books!

In my update on the publishing industry a few weeks back I noted that publishers have gotten more and more effective at mining their backlists. Much credit there is owed to Open Road Integrated Media, which uses machine learning and marketing tools to promote backlist titles. Elizabeth A. Harris profiles the company, which is soon launching a new venture, Re-Discovery Lit, which will republish out of print titles.

17 former clients at New Leaf Literary released a statement to Writer Beware clarifying the sequence of events surrounding agent Jordan Hamessley’s departure, challenging Publishers Weekly’s reporting on the subject, and calling for (very sensible) industry-wide change.

In an effort to thwart 2023’s book banning craze, top California officials released a letter warning educators against book bans and noted that removing books could constitute unlawful discrimination. This comes after a Florida school district made the truly baffling decision to restrict access to Amanda Gorman’s poem “The Hill We Climb,” which she read at the last presidential inauguration.

The WGA strike is continuing into its second month, and Alexis Gunderson checks in on novelists who are supporting the protests.

For writing and creativity advice, Lincoln Michel says that yes, metaphors actually need to make sense, Austin Kleon has a great post on spurring your creativity with summer unschooling, and Dan Blank answers, will 10,000 followers get you a book deal? (Spoiler: no).

And author Zara Raheem rounds up books that chip away at stereotypes of Muslim women.

And finally, Peter Jamison’s recent profile of a previously homeschooled couple choosing to send their children to public school is a heartfelt and gut-wrenching narrative of finding a path that’s true to yourself. It’s also, subtly, a testament to the power of books.

