WGA goes on strike (This week in books)

Writers Guild of America, representing screen and TV writers, initiated a strike this week for the first time since a 2007 shutdown that lasted 100 days. Despite the boom of streaming service content, inflation-adjusted median pay has declined 23%, and writers also have their eye on competition from artificial intelligence.

In other news, first the wackos came for the books. Now they’re coming for the libraries.

In other “I will judge you” news, Anna Kodé writes about a new trend in interior design: fake books.

Advances and royalties and royalty statements are all pretty confusing stuff, and Laura Portwood-Stacer chatted with agent Kate McKean to go over Laura’s royalty statement. Real numbers! Reserves against returns! Lots of good info.

Even this former Northern Californian must admit that Los Angeles is one of our great literary cities. The Los Angeles Times has a fantastic new feature called The Ultimate LA Bookshelf, which includes the 26 best LA books of all time, Steph Cha on Raymond Chandler, and David Kipen on forgotten books.

Erin Bowman talks about how things have changed for authors in recent publishing history, particularly with exclusive products and special editions.

And Motoko Rich writes about the enduring power of Tale of Genji–considered by many to be the world’s first novel–continues to resonate over a thousand years later.

And finally, I really enjoyed this touching and inspiring profile of Jeanne Manford, who changed the world by publicly loving her gay son.

