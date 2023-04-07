How to fight book bans (This week in books)

This week! Books!

The resurgence of book bans remains distressingly rampant as parents try to control not just what their own kids read, but other kids as well. As Jamelle Bouie notes, what some are calling “parents rights” is really “when some parents have the right to dominate all the others.” Alyssa Rosenberg has some strategies for fighting book bans in your community.

You will likely recall the spirited debate a few weeks back about updates to Roald Dahl’s books. If you “own” the e-book versions, you may not have noticed that your library automatically updated with the changes. For Reggie Ugwu, it’s a reminder that you don’t really own your e-books, you are merely licensing them.

Authors tend to loath trying to come up with comp titles. John Matthew Fox suggests drawing up on ChatGPT.

In writing advice news, Donald Maass delves into what drives our sense of connection with characters, and Stacy Frazer has advice on recovering from creative burnout.

And I really want to recommend that you subscribe to Cynthia Leitich Smith’s excellent blog, she has wonderful interviews and a terrific regular roundup of author interviews and craft advice.

