Why are YA sales declining? (This week in books)

News came this week that after years of increasing market share, young adult fiction is now among the only categories posting declines in sales.

The #takes have rolled in, and many people cited book bans, a decrease in B&N shelf space for YA, and a lingering lack of diversity. Librarian Karen Jensen notes that YA circulation in libraries is down also, and cites the decline of YA paperbacks, the lack of stand-alone and shorter novels, and a dearth of 13-16 year old protagonists as the industry tries to appeal to adult readers. Katherine Marsh cites screens and a general problem with the way a love of reading is instilled in schools that is catching up with the book world.

My own take: YA defied gravity for a long time, but sales are cyclical and driven by megasellers, which come and go. This could just be noise within an overall positive trend. But if there is something more fundamental afoot, my theory for the primary culprit is that trend chasing and group thinking have run rampant in the children’s book world, which used to be a hotbed for experimentation, originality, and risk taking. This has led to a plunge in overall quality amid a glut of cookie cutter YA fantasy series especially, eroding reader trust in the category.

My wish for the YA world is that it gets back to taking risks again, that they stop living in fear of the loudest voices on Twitter and sanding the edges off of everything, and just bravely publish really good books instead of chasing yesterday’s trends.

Meanwhile in the publishing world, the long saga of the mysterious book thief, who for years duped many people in the publishing world into sending him unpublished manuscripts, has finally come to a close. Filippo Bernardini will be deported and fined $88,000, but will avoid jail time. Bernardini claims he never profited off of the manuscripts and instead just really wanted to read them.

I still don’t really get the hype around ChatGPT, but for a more thoughtfully bullish take on how AI will impact the book world, I enjoyed Dan Blank’s newsletter today, where he cited some positive examples of how AI could help authors, but argues the bedrock of marketing should still be human-centered.

Author Erin Bowman extols the virtues of handwriting ideas in a single notebook per book (I heartily agree).

I really enjoyed this wide-ranging interview with Min Jin Lee, where she discusses show don’t tell, her writing process and the crunch of time, and the English language as a source of power.

And Justine Sullivan has a fun roundup of books featuring heroines who are hot messes.

And finally, with AI serving as the hot new tech thing of the month people aren’t talking about the metaverse much anymore, but I enjoyed this thoughtful essay by Anna-Verena Nosthoff and Felix Maschewski about the extent to which current versions of the metaverse reflects a world where hardly anyone believes tech can actually solve our problems, and is instead continuing to build worlds for the rich that replicate our existing problems.

