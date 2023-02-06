If you think writing is easy you’re probably not very good at it

People do not tend to look at a surgeon performing open heart surgery and say, “I could do that!”

They do not see an NBA player swish a contested three-pointer and say, “Pssh. The problem with today’s society is that there aren’t any good NBA players.”

But they will pick up a bestseller in a bookstore and say to themselves, “What a piece of junk. How hard could this be?”

There’s just something about writing. Sure. You have a command of the English language and a laptop. You can write a sentence. But that’s like saying you have an old Spalding in the backyard and a hoop above your garage, so surely you can be the next Steph Curry.

I’ve been reading unpublished manuscripts for twenty years now, and the two absolute surefire ways I can tell a manuscript is going to be a heaping mess are 1) the author implies that everything else written these days is trash and/or 2) they preemptively tell me their book is good.

Yes, hello Dunning-Kruger effect. But what is it about writing that leads some people to think they can just sit down, crank out some words, and await adulation and bestsellerdom?

There’s a reason it’s rare for writers to find publication with the first book they write. It usually takes a while to get good at it. Knowing how to write a sentence is not the same thing as mastering a craft.

No one sits down and simply paints the Mona Lisa. Whether you realize it or not, you’re going to start off writing the equivalent of crude stick figures.

Now, that isn’t to say that writing must be an unremitting slog. I know plenty of authors who love every single minute they sit down at a keyboard to build their worlds and feel nothing but joy. I don’t count myself as one of those kinds of writers, but I don’t mean to suggest that writing must be pure drudgery to be effective.

But writing is an art. You can spend a lifetime doing it and still learn new tricks and find new insights.

If you’re starting with the mindset that you’re already great, you’re never going to get there.

Art: Winter Landscape by Caspar David Friedrich