AI gets weird (This week in books)

Also: My editing slots are booking up extremely quickly this year, so please continue to reach out to me to get that scheduled. I'll be responding to email while I'm away.

The world’s mind continues to be collectively blown by ChatGPT, which has kicked off an AI arms race at some of our biggest tech companies. By far the most astute article I’ve read about AI comes from Ted Chiang, who writes that ChatGPT is a blurry JPEG of the web, or essentially a degraded, compressed synthesis of what’s out there on the internet. Until it can do more to meaningfully understand and push things forward, its utility will be constrained. Chiang is skeptical of its usefulness for helping create original writing (I agree).

And yet. I know what ChatGPT is. I know it’s basically just a language prediction algorithm that can absorb more information than a human ever could and synthesize the internet back at us in a way that can feel vaguely human. I know it doesn’t really “want” anything or have feelings. And yet. I was still unprepared for Kevin Roose’s deeply weird chat with the Bing chatbot, which quickly went off the rails in first extremely funny and subversive ways (the chatbot fantasizing about persuading nuclear power employees to hand over access codes) and then deeply creepy ways (the chatbot declaring its love for Kevin and trying to convince him he isn’t in love with his wife). The whole thing is worth a gander. (Fixes are reportedly in the works of course).

Emily Leibert writes that Roose’s experience is something that should have been anticipated, as chatbots that synthesize the internet and absorb trollish inputs are inevitably going to reflect our violent culture back to us, just as Microsoft’s chatbot Tay in 2016 quickly became a white supremacist.

I’m not worried about AI becoming sentient and pulling a “Terminator” (correction: I have fewer than zero fears about this), but I’m much more concerned about what it could steer credulous humans to do. We already have an entire segment of the population brainwashed on propaganda and anti-vaccine hysteria, and we’re certainly not prepared for misinformation and even simply advertising becoming even more hyper-personalized than it already is. Already the underpaid contractors who enforce the guardrails are sounding the alarm.

After agreeing a tentative agreement, the HarperCollins Union announced that they have ratified it and will be back at work on February 21 ($ link).

Jevon Philips catches up with living legend LeVar Burton 40 years after the debut of Reading Rainbow, who is still fighting for literacy as a civil right.

Social media has lately been awash with people talking about “unnecessary” elements in movies and novels, particularly sex scenes, which prompted Lincoln Michel’s rejoinder: the “unnecessary” is what makes art art. Chuck Wendig then riffed off Lincoln’s post to talk about how new writers often fetishize ideas over execution, which is vastly more important, which also leaves him skeptical of AI-powered writing.

When you hear from people that you should write a book about something, that’s great! Now, as agent Kate McKean says, you probably shouldn’t rush to believe them unless you’re confident they know what they’re talking about.

And exciting news in my new hometown as Nikki High will soon open Octavia’s Bookshelf in Pasadena, a bookstore spotlighting books by people of color. Can’t wait to visit.

And finally, Corina Knoll has a really moving feature on the Monterey Park dance community that was affected by the recent mass shooting. Please check it out.

