The worst sentence structure on the planet (This week in books)

David Owen of The New Yorker and I should absolutely go bowling together because he has written an exhaustive screed against front-loaded, somersaulting sentences, which has a surprising history with roots in journalism and misguided “elegant variation.” David my man, tell it like it is:

The awkwardness is obvious if you imagine hearing one in conversation. No one has ever said to you, “A sophomore at Cornell, my niece is coming home for Christmas,” or “Sixty-six years old, my wife is an incredible cook.” Either sentence, if spoken, would sound almost comical, as though the speaker were struggling to learn English. (You wouldn’t use one in an e-mail or a text to a friend, either.) Yet, if you were writing an obituary for your college’s alumni magazine, let’s say, you wouldn’t hesitate: “A standout schoolboy athlete, he ran his family’s door-and-window business.”

Here’s my own stance against the relatedly abhorrent “[VERBING], character [VERBED]” sentence structure.

An update on Susan Meachen, the author who allegedly faked her own death and then re-appeared in the romance forum she frequented. Police have questioned her, and Ellen Barry of the New York Times caught up with her for an interview. Barry provides more background on what happened from Meachen’s and her family’s points of view, as well as her online friends’. The story, as you might expect, is not a happy one.

Congrats to Meg Medina, who has been named Library of Congress’s National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, a two year position that involves “traveling across the country to encourage kids to read, talk about books and share stories.”

Dan Kois takes a look at book cover artist Lorraine Louie’s classic designs for the ’90s Vintage Contemporaries series.

A few weeks back, Ted Goia took a look at Barnes & Noble’s (nascent it must be said) turnaround led by new CEO James Daunt, particularly his decision to abandon co-op, the prominent placement publishers used to purchase at the front of stores. There’s a lot of talk in publishing circles about the implications. It’s yet another sales silver bullet that has been taken away from major publishers, making it ever-more-difficult to break out new authors in a big way. For individual authors, however, there’s a new lifeline. In Goia’s view, the most important change is that it makes Barnes & Noble stores interesting again.

Writing careers are very rarely linear, and I enjoyed this post by Jennifer Hubbard about how nearly everyone goes through a cycle of ups, downs, and near-misses, without ever really feeling like they’ve “made it.”

And Sam Thielman has a thoughtful look at what it meant for HBO Max to suddenly remove the Looney Tunes cartoons from its catalog, leaving only imperfect used DVDs in circulation. It’s a situation that has broader implications for any digital media, including e-books.

And finally, Yo La Tengo has long been my favorite band, and forty years into their career, their longevity and standards are incredible. I really enjoyed this recent interview where they talk about how they do it.

