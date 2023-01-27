Another mass shooting and another and another (This week in books)

I’m not quite ready to return to full blogging in the wake of the recent mass shooting in California (calling it that doesn’t even narrow it down), which hit very close to home literally and figuratively. I and my loved ones are okay, but I’m going through that heavy time where I’m feeling a lot of things around people who are feeling even more because they’re steps closer to the tragedy. Thankfully we were celebrating Lunar New Year’s Eve together last Saturday night.

Please keep the wonderful Star Ballroom family and the broader Monterey Park community in your thoughts and consider donating to the victim’s fund. Just a few months ago, Alyce and I attended the Thanksgiving showcase where her mother performed and emceed, and we were so struck by the pageantry, the joy and pride of the mostly-older dancers, the energy of the friends and families watching. It was devastating to return on Wednesday for a candlelight vigil to mourn the victims and all that had been lost.

But really, it shouldn’t take a personal connection to one of these absurdly common tragedies for us all to stop and reflect on what the widespread availability of guns, the paucity of mental health resources and education, and the indifference to deaths of despair in this country are stealing from us. It doesn’t have to be this way.

I collected a few links this week, but my mind was mostly elsewhere. I have a lot of catching up to do, and I’m aiming to get back to a regular blogging cadence sometime in February.

Here are some articles of interest in the meantime:

Ammaar Reshi used AI tools ChatGPT and Midjourney to write and illustrate a children’s book. Cue the freakout.

Indispensable resource Writer Beware recapped the scams they covered in 2022, which is a really good source to read through.

RIP to Paul LaFarge, author of the really interesting novel The Night Ocean, who passed away from cancer at the way too young age of 52.

Lord knows I am awful at spotting typos and would appreciate a general lightening up about them, but there are even deeper reasons to be wary of the role copyeditors play, who serve as curious arbiters of status quo and power.

And finally, it’s worth engaging with this visual article by Jillian Peterson and James Densley about the link between mass shootings and deaths of despair.

Have a safe weekend.

Photo: Star Ballroom, Monterey Park, CA