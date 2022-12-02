WNDB launches new initiative to fight censorship (This week in books)

This week! Books!

The fantastic organization We Need Diverse Books has launched a new initiative to combat censorship called Books Saves Lives. Claire Kirch at Publishers Weekly has some background on the new program, and I hope you’ll consider donating!

Who was the world’s first author? Over 4,000 years ago, a priestess in what is now Iraq wrote a narrative poem inscribed on a clay tablet. Perceptions have shifted on whether she really wrote it since they were discovered.

Simon & Schuster sold signed copies of Bob Dylan’s new book The Philosophy of Modern Song for $600 each. The problem? They were signed with an autopen and Simon & Schuster had to start offering refunds.

Speaking of Simon & Schuster, in the wake of its failed acquisition by Penguin Random House, many in the industry are speculating on its future and whether it will be acquired by another publisher or gobbled up by private equity. Nick Fuller Googins argues it should be sold to its employees, an idea that may only sound far-fetched because it’s so rare in the United States and our laws aren’t conducive to worker-led cooperatives like Mondragon.

In book recommendations, the NY Times has released their annual feature on 100 notable books, and John Winn Miller recommends seven novels set in around the high seas.

Author Susan Dennard always has really good writing advice, and I liked this recent newsletter on the importance of weaving a character’s perceptions into physical description. And Celeste Ng talks about how she knows when to start writing, and how she starts teasing out the story.

And finally, lots of us are eating some nostalgia-inducing foods around the holidays, and I really liked this newsletter by Tressie McMillan Cottom about how the food we eat is tied to deeper systems and human connections.

Photo: The Huntington Library, San Marino, CA