Marcus Dohle resigning as CEO of PRH (This week in books)

First up, the amazing organization We Need Diverse Books is hosting a holiday auction full of really great books and writing-related items to support Books Saves Lives, their initiative to fight book banning. I’m offering a query critique, which you can bid on here!

The fallout from Penguin Random House’s failed acquisition of Simon & Schuster continues to roil the industry, and this morning news broke that PRH CEO Marcus Dohle is resigning after 15 years in the role, where he led then-Random House’s successful acquisition of Penguin Group. COO Nihar Malaviya will serve as interim CEO.

The tech world is abuzz about ChatGPT, a new AI writing bot developed by OpenAI. While techie types seemed particularly agog at its abilities and it led to yet another premature death declaration for college essays (lol), my own impression is that ChatGPT “writes” like an extremely earnest 8th grader.

Here’s a collection showing the pretty good (a sorcerer’s chant to summon the NY Times election needle):

Repeat after me pic.twitter.com/6XBhx2ss9p — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) December 6, 2022

The bad (unable to consistently understand counterintuitive word problems despite “knowing” math)

Interesting. The AI totally fails the cognitive reflection test. It gives the intuitive but incorrect answer every time. pic.twitter.com/zxkKrYc6k0 — Arthur Dent (@ArthurCDent) December 4, 2022

To the ugly (sense of humor and imagination? not so much)

The AI is not impressive. It doesn’t even know how to be creative at all. pic.twitter.com/juZBwmkmKU — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) December 7, 2022

Everyone who has written a book has experienced a sparsely attended reading or signing, and I mean everyone. When author Chelsea Banning lamented that only two people showed up for one of her book events, bestsellers such as Neil Gaiman, Jodi Picoult, Stephen King, Min Jin Lee, and Margaret Atwood chimed in with their own tales of sitting alone at the book table.

And in writing advice news, I like this framing by Anne R. Allen about fiction: believability is more important than realism.

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

And finally, technology is a rather amazing thing, and I really enjoyed Derek Thompson’s roundup of the top ten breakthroughs of the year.

