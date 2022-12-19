Holiday break

I’m going to take the next few weeks to rest, recover, and do some goal setting for the new year, so this will be the last blog post of 2022! I’ll still be answering emails and booking consultations though, so don’t hesitate to reach out if you need editing or advice.

This might also be a good time to check out my classes on query letters and finding a literary agent, which you can take at your leisure!

Meanwhile, here are the top ten most-read posts I published in 2022:

And here are some of my favorite posts from 2022 that didn’t make the most popular list:

Last but not least, don’t forget about the compendiums that should direct you to pretty much you need to know about writing and publishing!

Happy Holidays and I’ll see you again in 2023!

Art: Claude Monet – The Magpie