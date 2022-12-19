Nathan Bransford | Writing, Book Editing, Publishing

Holiday break

Holiday break

I’m going to take the next few weeks to rest, recover, and do some goal setting for the new year, so this will be the last blog post of 2022! I’ll still be answering emails and booking consultations though, so don’t hesitate to reach out if you need editing or advice.

This might also be a good time to check out my classes on query letters and finding a literary agent, which you can take at your leisure!

Meanwhile, here are the top ten most-read posts I published in 2022:

  1. How to utilize exposition and context in a novel
  2. How to write good dialogue in a novel
  3. Essential computer skills for writers
  4. Avoid aimless stage direction
  5. The Great Resignation hits publishing (This week in books)
  6. What is the “narrative voice?”
  7. How to craft a great mystery in a novel
  8. How to show a character reacting to a dramatic moment
  9. Novel revision checklist
  10. How to write a synopsis for a novel

And here are some of my favorite posts from 2022 that didn’t make the most popular list:

Last but not least, don’t forget about the compendiums that should direct you to pretty much you need to know about writing and publishing!

Happy Holidays and I’ll see you again in 2023!

Art: Claude Monet – The Magpie

