Will you ever buy mostly e-books? 2022 results!

If you had asked me to hazard a guess about how this poll would go this year, I would have said this: “After an e-book uptick related to the pandemic and a hesitancy to shop in physical stores, things are probably returning to normal and paper will again reign supreme.”

Well…kind of?

The paper dead enders continue to hover in the 39-43% range since a recent high in 2017 and stand at 40% this year, but there’s a sharp downtick in pro-e-bookers to 39.6% from a pandemic high of 48%. Mainly because there were quite a few more people in the fence sitting crowd (14.9% “maybes” this year compared to 8.9% in 2021).

What do you make of these results? Do they track with your experience?

And Happy Thanksgiving to my American readers! I’ll be back next Monday.

