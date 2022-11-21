Will you ever buy mostly e-books? 2022 results!

If you had asked me to hazard a guess about how this poll would go this year, I would have said this: “After an e-book uptick related to the pandemic and a hesitancy to shop in physical stores, things are probably returning to normal and paper will again reign supreme.”
Well…kind of?
The paper dead enders continue to hover in the 39-43% range since a recent high in 2017 and stand at 40% this year, but there’s a sharp downtick in pro-e-bookers to 39.6% from a pandemic high of 48%. Mainly because there were quite a few more people in the fence sitting crowd (14.9% “maybes” this year compared to 8.9% in 2021).
What do you make of these results? Do they track with your experience?
And Happy Thanksgiving to my American readers! I’ll be back next Monday.
Comments
schazjmd says
Years ago, I would have been firmly in the paper-only camp. I was gradually seduced by the benefits of having multiple books in a single object. And then, as my aging hands began to object to the strain of holding large, heavy books open (I’m looking at you, Stephen King), I acknowledged that it’s much nicer to read on a kindle. The biggest drawbacks to ebooks now (for me) are being unable to quickly flip back and forth, to hold two different locations open to compare something, and to locate some bit of information that I remember by a visual cue.
JOHN T. SHEA says
Interesting! Though, as usual, I note the absence of papyrus, stone tablet, or smoke signal options. Or I could just recite my WIP in Times Square and call it an audio book.
Neil Larkins says
Ha!
Dick Peterson says
I almost exclusively read with my earballs rather than my eyeballs. I switched from physical books around 2011. As I’ve aged, I’ve found eyeball reading makes me drowsy, unless I want it to. I use Bose Bluetooth headphones to facilitate my earball reading while riding my bike, riding my bike that goes nowhere, or playing golf. It makes those activities doubly productive.