HarperCollins workers go on strike (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Workers affiliated with HarperCollins’ union went on strike this week for better pay and benefits, including a minimum salary of $50,000 and greater commitments to a diverse workplace.

The billionaire has bought The Twitter and there is Much Happening. Every dispatch from my former colleague Casey Newton’s Platformer newsletter is completely epic and more than worth the price of admission. If you’re among those who fled to Mastodon you can find me here, but let’s be honest folks, that site is appropriately named because it’s going the way of actual mastodons in like two months.

The repercussions of the ruling that blocked Penguin Random House’s acquisition of Simon & Schuster are continuing to set in. Michael Cader has a really excellent analysis in Publishers Lunch this week ($) about Judge Pan’s ruling, the holes she poked in PRH’s expert testimony, and where things go from here. A window could still be open to HarperCollins or Hachette acquiring Simon & Schuster, which would create another behemoth the current size of Penguin Random House.

In writing advice, Lincoln Michel advises removing “trite physicality” in your writing, (which I call “aimless stage direction“), and in honor of NaNoWriMo, Vanessa Zoltan advises you to not just write a novel, but write a bad one.

I came across this article too late to read it this morning, but am absolutely saving it for the weekend: A Brief History of Shipwrecks in Literature.

What do you do if you’ve achieved your dreams early in life, and where do you turn? Veronica Roth was a mega-bestseller at 22 with Divergent, and she has an awesome post about calibrating goals that you will probably find helpful no matter the success you’ve achieved.

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

Don’t forget that you can nominate your first page and query for a free critique on the blog:

And keep up with the discussion in all the places!

And finally, the human body is really the stuff of science fiction, and I really enjoyed this really well-written article about how metabolism works. If, like me, you’ve forgotten a lot of you learned in high school biology (sorry, Mr. Richards!), it’s a really fun read.

Have a great weekend!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes (NEW!), my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Photo: The Huntington Library, San Marino, CA