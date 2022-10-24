Don’t force your characters to ask leading questions just so you can deliver exposition

Over-reliance on dialogue continues to be rampant in the manuscripts that come across my desk. In fact, over the past year it’s supplanted perspective issues as the #1 issue that plagues the not-yet-published, at least from my vantage point.

When writers rely on dialogue too much, problems can really cascade. There’s often not enough physical description to conjure a sense of place, cramming exposition into conversations is invariably clunky, and, honestly, it’s not always interesting to read a series of scenes with two characters who are just sitting around having very contrived conversations.

Even novels that have a lot of dialogue need to supplement the chatter with other storytelling elements. Colleen Hoover fans, look at the way she peppers her conversations with judicious thought processes and physical description!

There’s a particular subset of this issue that I’ve seen quite a lot lately: characters asking leading questions that don’t make any sense just so the other character in the conversation can deliver exposition.

The leading questions chat bot

You’ve probably read conversations like this in novels, where an otherwise flesh and blood character suddenly transforms into a hollow leading questions chat bot:

“I need to deliver a lot of exposition!” Nathan said. “Here’s a whole lot of information that could have just been relayed by the narrative voice, but I am bending backwards to smush it into dialogue because I haven’t yet gotten comfortable giving the reader the information they need without a conversation taking place.” “What else do you need to tell me?” the leading questions chat bot asked. “I’m so glad you very conveniently asked me that question!” Nathan said. “Let me now include some empty banter to show my wit and how familiar we are with one another.” “Empty banter?” the leading questions chat bot asked. “Yes,” Nathan said. “Empty banter. Thank you for asking me to repeat myself even though what I said was perfectly clear the first time around.” “There’s no reason to ask this based on my motivations and participation in this scene to this point,” the leading questions chat bot said, “but what about that time you posted recently about avoiding constructing scenes solely around the information authors think they need to impart, of which this advice seems to be a subset?” “Yes!” Nathan shouted. “Thank you so much for setting aside any reason you had for asking that question so I can tell you more about it!”

Yeah. Don’t do this! And particularly don’t do it to your protagonists.

Every character in a conversation needs their own coherent motivations

The biggest problem with turning a character into a leading questions chat bot is that, as my nickname implies, they stop feeling human. That’s because they stop wanting something clear and instead subsume themselves into becoming a bizarre exposition receptacle. They bury their nominal motivations while the author shoehorns them into facilitating an information transfer.

Every character within a conversation needs to have a clear goal in mind, and it may not be totally aligned with the protagonist’s goals, even when they may broadly be in agreement. That’s why good conversations in a novel often feel like a joust rather than a neat and orderly chat.

But also, if you’re doing an info-transfer-via-dialogue, you may already be missing bigger opportunities. Does the conversation even need to happen in the first place?

Turn the acquisition of information into a scene

If your anchoring POV character or the omniscient voice already knows the exposition you want to impart to the reader, you can just deliver it via the narrative voice.

Otherwise, do everything you possibly can to avoid constructing a scene solely around dialogue. Think about how you can crystalize the stakes in the scene and turn the character acquiring the information into a more fully-realized scene.

Is it more engaging for your protagonist to ask their compatriot a bunch of questions, who very conveniently is an expert on your kingdom’s history, or do they need to break into a library to figure out what they need?

There are times when it really does need to be a conversation, and that’s fine, but think first about whether you can convey the information in a more engaging and active way.

Whatever you do, don’t turn your characters into exposition machines.

Art: Weber am Webstuhl by Johann August Ernst Niegelssohn