DongWon Song on the state of publishing (This week in books)

Literary agent DongWon Song has restarted their newsletter, the aptly named Publishing Is Hard, and they recently posted a really fantastic talk they gave at the Surrey International Writer’s Conference, which ranges from the effects the pandemic had on publishing to advice for authors and the importance of perseverance. An absolute must read.

Hard to believe, but the first Goosebumps book by R.L. Stine was published thirty years ago, and the series has gone on to sell more than 400 million copies.

If a literary agent offers you representation, you will likely need to sign an author/agency agreement. What’s in it and what do you need to know? Agents Jessica Faust and James McGowan discuss.

In the run-up to publishing her book The Inheritors, Eve Fairbanks (a white writer portraying some Black characters) was warned about what awaited her from interviewers, reviewers, and, of course, Twitter. The actual response was quite a lot more muted, and Fairbanks wonders why people (particularly, in her words, “elders in the world of letters”) think cancel culture is some sort of pervasive reality.

And Carl Phillips meditated on the importance of silence to writers.

And finally, the past is not that far in the past. Daniel Smith, one of the last known children of an American slave, passed away this month. He really lived a remarkable and generous life.

