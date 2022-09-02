B&N hardcover policy sparks controversy (This week in books)

This week! Books

Controversy erupted in the last few weeks as children’s book authors began posting about Barnes & Noble’s stocking policies for hardcover debuts, complaining their new deemphasis on children’s hardcover hurts new, mid-list and diverse voices in particular. B&N CEO James Daunt confirmed the gist of the hardcover policy, citing that up to 80% of middle grade hardcovers are returned unsold ($ link).

This comes amid an overall industry shift to increasing backlist sales, and some rather devastating revelations in the Penguin Random House/S&S antitrust trial (as noted in Jane Friedman’s newsletter) that out of 58,000 trade titles published per year, half of those titles sell fewer than one dozen books. LESS THAN ONE DOZEN.

Daunt seemed to throw some shade at publishers on this front, saying “the brutal truth is that B&N—and I contend the wider publishing industry—has failed to support new voices and talents adequately for many years.”

If there is a silver lining for authors in all of this, as Jane Friedman notes, while it remains a major player, Barnes & Noble is not the whale it used to be and there are more avenues than ever for authors to reach readers.

It really shouldn’t be this hard for B&N and publishers to figure out how to better support debut and diverse authors, but when publishers are making record profits milking their backlists, I’m unfortunately not particularly optimistic that the economic incentives are there for a shift in thinking.

Meanwhile, what happens to a manuscript when literally everything goes right on the way to publication and bestsellerdom? (Except for an editor’s departure, which turns out to be a minor speed bump). The NY Times profiles the path Jessamine Chan’s The School for Good Mothers took to publication. There needs to be a blaring advisory sticker on this article flashing THIS IS NOT USUALLY HOW IT WORKS, and I’d also really like to see one of these features where everything mostly goes wrong.

Author Alexa T. Dodd writes about what it was like to be taken in by a scammy vanity press as a teenager. And speaking of, the Independent Book Publishers Association has updated its criteria for what constitutes a “hybrid publisher,” amid so many proliferating scams. Some of the bullet points feel a little squishy to me (What does “Demonstrate respectable sales?” mean exactly?) but it’s a decent list of what you should expect if you choose the hybrid path.

Amazon is sponsoring TikTok’s book club, a deeply unsurprising turn of events that tests even my usual techno-optimism.

And speaking of Amazon, their $465 million Lord of the Rings adaptation is coming soon, if you’re into that sort of thing, and the reviews are starting to come in.

And finally, The Author Who Must Not Be Named has a new novel out that seems aimed at skewering Twitter trolls. Nathan J. Robinson was, shall we say, not impressed.

Have a great weekend!

