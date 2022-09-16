Apply for WNDB’s mentorship program! (This week in books)

This week! Books!

The fantastic organization We Need Diverse Books has launched its 2023 mentorship program, which pairs aspiring children’s book authors/illustrators with experienced mentors. Applications are free and open to anyone working on a diverse project; you don’t necessarily need to be from a diverse background. The deadline to apply is September 30. Apply, apply!

I’ve been getting a lot of questions about prologues and I’ve been meaning to update my post about it, but Kristen Lamb beat me to it with a fantastic post on the seven deadly sins of prologues, which I pretty much completely agree with. I’m much more prologue agnostic than most in the writing world and believe they can work, but with a prologue you’re essentially asking the reader to start a novel twice, so it had better be worth it.

The National Book Awards longlists are here! Here’s fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translation, and young people’s literature.

As Guy Gonzalez notes in Jane Friedman’s recent newsletter, traditional publishers mainly rely on tried and true marketing strategies like sending ARCs to influencers and using sales conferences to build buzz for books, and do little effective paid marketing. One group Qu attempting to change that is Open Road Media, which has built an automated e-book marketing service called Ignition, which monitors for signals that can give backlist titles a boost, then market to newsletters and ad platforms. Mike Shatzkin looks under the hood.

Query letters are no joking matter, as agent Kate McKean writes. Thinking of making a joke in a query? An agent has probably heard it. Stick to writing professional queries that reflect the tone and spirit of your book.

And if you have some lingering summer heartbreak, Chelsea Leu rounded up some books that are balms for a broken heart.

And finally, there’s a ton of bad career advice out there, particularly of the “grind” and “boss” variety. I really enjoyed Derek Thompson’s actually-good-career-advice.

Have a great weekend!

