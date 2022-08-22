Some personal news… I’m moving back to California this week!

After a decade in the Big Apple, California here I come, right back where I started from. I’ll be living in sunny Pasadena near one of my favorite places, the Huntington Library.

I’m excited to catch up with my friends and publishing acquaintances in the Los Angeles area, gain a greater connection to and understanding of the film/TV business, enjoy a bit more quiet and sunshine, and pare back on those six hour flights across the country to see my family. I’ll miss NYC dearly, but I plan to be back often.

Blogging will be sporadic this week as I, you know, move across the country, but I’ll be back on Monday.

Art: Greetings from California by Anonymous