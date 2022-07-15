Inflation hits the publishing industry (This week in books)

This week! Books!

A fascinating tidbit from Ron Charles’s excellent newsletter: the price of a typical literary hardcover book has only increased about 1.7% since 1981. Inflation is now hitting the publishing industry from every direction (paper, shipping, distribution, increased costs for bookstores), but publishers are slow to change the retail price of books because of their broader impacts on contracts and receipts from booksellers. (Although one struggles to weep for publishing conglomerates amid record profits, particularly the European ones benefiting from a strong dollar).

I’ve been hearing ideas for an “American Idol for Books” kicking around for twenty years now (Victoria Strauss has a great rundown), and it looks like someone is finally going to do a version called America’s Next Great Author. And, predictably, it sounds a bit bonkers. The whole problem with an “American Idol for Books” is that it would ideally depend on the audience, ya know, reading what the authors have written, which doesn’t make for scintillating TV. In lieu of judging writing, ANGA’s workaround sounds like high concept pitches, general zaniness (“live-wire challenges!”), and six finalists who have thirty days to complete a novel. The only thing that seems consistent with the real publishing industry is the hilariously stingy prize of $2,500. (FWIW they are hoping that if the show gets picked up there will be better prizes).

Alexandra Alter and Elizabeth A. Harris at The New York Times had quite a trio of articles over the past few weeks that capture the discombobulated state of publishing and the country as a whole. The good: more than 300 bookstores have opened in the past few years and are becoming more diverse. The bad: being a librarian has become a total nightmare in some parts of the country. The, well, I wouldn’t say ugly but it’s different: TikTok has become a bestseller machine.

I always enjoy Dan Blank’s newsletter, but particularly this week about the interplay between anxiety and how it interferes with sharing. He cites Emma Chamberlain as an example of living sharing as a craft. She took the risk of deleting her TikTok account with 10 million followers because she was finding it distracting, and has been leaning into slower-paced content.

Why does it take so long to publish a book? Lincoln Michel weighs in. Why does it take so long to sell a book to publishers in the first place? Agents Jessica Faust and James McGowan weigh in.

Author and illustrator Debbie Ridpath Ohi solicited rejection stories from authors who were eventually published, and compiled some of the responses into a really fun blog post full of advice on how to survive rejections.

As artificial intelligence becomes more sophisticated, many people have wondered how the technology can either augment or even supplant creative writing. Joanna Penn recently interviewed Andrew Mayne, an author who also works with Open AI, on some of the capabilities of GPT-3 to enhance different types of writing, why he thinks there will still be a place for human writers, and the transparency that needs to exist around what’s AI-generated and what’s not.

And Victoria Strauss at Writer Beware urges authors to be very, very wary of “handshake” agreements between authors and literary agencies.

