Watch out for book to film scams (This week in books)

First up, we continue to live in a golden age for scammers, and Anne R. Allen has an important post about a new, more polished publishing trap: the book to film scam, where a “film scout” suggests you pay for a new screenplay or treatment so they can shop it to streaming services.

Google AI programmer Blake Lemoine was suspended after publicly claiming that the AI he was working on became sentient. The conversation is rather eerie indeed and startled many a writer-friend of mine, although in my opinion the AI sounds more like a college student who smoked a bowl after reading Sartre than something genuinely insightful.

Count me in the “have you tried unplugging it?” camp when it comes to overblown ƒears of future sentient AI overlords, but it’s undeniable that the latest AIs can produce impressively complex (if still-hollow-feeling) prose. Ian Bogost shares my skepticism, and points out that the greater danger is the desperation of people who should know better to treat programs like this as if they are real.

Every five years or so the publishing industry decides that what everyone really needs is a good book discoverability service, and Alexandra Alter and Elizabeth A. Harris survey the latest entrants. I agree with Jesse Doogan’s take: book discoverability is a problem for publishers, who increasingly struggle to break out new frontlist titles, more than it’s a problem for readers, who are constantly bombarded with recommendations. How often do readers really struggle with what to read next? Maybe like once or twice a year? How do you build a business around that?

And in industry news, United Talent Agency is acquiring Curtis Brown UK (note: separate company from Curtis Brown Ltd. in the US). And a United States District Court judge ruled Maryland’s library e-book law unconstitutional. The law would have required publishers to offer libraries e-books on “reasonable terms” if they offered the e-books to consumers, a direct response to Macmillan’s now-abandoned policy to delay licensing new e-books to libraries.

And finally, it still blows my mind that there’s a spinning core of iron the size of Pluto at center of the Earth, and new research shows that it oscillates in a way that affects the length of days.

