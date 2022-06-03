How to develop creative rituals (This week in books)

This week! Books!

It’s publishing summer, which means things typically slow down a tad, though this year all bets are off. I still managed to find a few links for you.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine reached its 100th day, and Ed Nawotka at Publishers Weekly looks at the war through the lens of its impact on Ukrainian publishers.

Getting into good habits that sustain creativity can be tricky, particularly with so many distractions. Angela Yeh has five tips for developing good creative rituals.

In the spirit of summer, Kelly Jensen has an enjoyable look at summer camp as captured in YA fiction.

Learning to incorporate feedback and self-editing to make a draft better is a crucial but very tricky skill. Liza Nash Taylor surveys tips from four esteemed writers whose names start with J on tips for revisions.

And agent/author Donald Maass’s posts are always worth reading. This week: how to craft good microcosms that connect your novel to deeper cultural threads.

And finally, the first images from the new James Webb Space Telescope will be released on July 12, which should offer an unprecedented glimpse into the distant/early reaches of the universe. I couldn’t be more excited.

Have a great weekend!

