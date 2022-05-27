The impact of TikTok on the book world (This week in books)

This week! Books!

It’s hard to understate the impact TikTok has had on the publishing industry, and several books have gotten a massive boost because they caught fire on “BookTok.” Addison Rizer examines whether BookTok is changing the way we’re talking about books entirely, and particularly books that make people feel things.

In the latest salvo in inane book-related culture wars, insurance giant State Farm bowed to political pressure and withdrew its support for a program that provides LGBTQ children’s books to teachers and libraries. State Farm: neither a good neighbor nor there!

Luminary agent Morton Janklow, co-founder of Janklow & Nesbitt and agent to three presidents and Danielle Steel, passed away at 91.

In writing and publishing advice news, Olivia Fisher has advice about chapter books, that often-neglected genre that precedes middle grade, agent Kate McKean talks about how auctions work, and Dan Blank has some excellent advice on important steps for growing your audience.

And David Yoon looks at 10 of the most captivating apocalypse novels.

