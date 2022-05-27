The impact of TikTok on the book world (This week in books)

This week! Books!
First up, a few exciting new site-related things this week:
- I launched online classes! I recorded four online classes on navigating the traditional publishing process, with exclusive downloadable resources. Until June 8, blog readers and newsletter subscribers get a 15% discount off of the “How to Get a Book Deal” bundle using the BRANSFORDBLOG discount code.
- I revamped my How to Write a Query Letter page! The post on How to Write a Query letter has been redesigned to be more navigable, including my 15 minute video with advice on how to go about it.
- All my publishing advice in one place! I consolidated all my advice on the traditional and self-publishing processes into one page, which you can access via the header.
- I’m offering summer discounts to newsletter subscribers! Newsletter subscribers get discounts on coaching sessions and a special editing package. Subscribe to learn more!
Anything you need help with that you’re not finding? Reach out to me or let me know in the comments!
It’s hard to understate the impact TikTok has had on the publishing industry, and several books have gotten a massive boost because they caught fire on “BookTok.” Addison Rizer examines whether BookTok is changing the way we’re talking about books entirely, and particularly books that make people feel things.
In the latest salvo in inane book-related culture wars, insurance giant State Farm bowed to political pressure and withdrew its support for a program that provides LGBTQ children’s books to teachers and libraries. State Farm: neither a good neighbor nor there!
Luminary agent Morton Janklow, co-founder of Janklow & Nesbitt and agent to three presidents and Danielle Steel, passed away at 91.
In writing and publishing advice news, Olivia Fisher has advice about chapter books, that often-neglected genre that precedes middle grade, agent Kate McKean talks about how auctions work, and Dan Blank has some excellent advice on important steps for growing your audience.
And David Yoon looks at 10 of the most captivating apocalypse novels.
This week in bestsellers
Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):
Adult print and e-book fiction:
- In the Blood by Jack Carr
- Book Lovers by Emily Henry
- It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
- Verity by Colleen Hoover
Adult print and e-book nonfiction:
- The Office BFFs by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey
- Phil by Alan Shipnuck
- Killing the Killers by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
- River of the Gods by Candice Millard
- Finding Me by Viola Davis
Young adult hardcover:
- Family of Liars by E. Lockhart
- I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston
- Rising Troublemaker by Luvvie Ajayi Jones
- One of Us is Lying by Karen M. McManus
- Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao
Middle grade hardcover:
- Wonder by R.J. Palacio
- Skandar and the Unicorn Thief by A.F. Steadman
- Refugee by Alan Gratz
- The Marvellers by Dhonielle Clayton
- Stuntboy, in the Meantime by Jason Reynolds
And finally, America, it really doesn’t have to be this way.
Have a safe weekend!
