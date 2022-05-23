New classes on navigating the publishing process!

I’ve been hard at work putting together some brand new online classes on finding a literary agent, writing a query letter, and navigating the publishing process!

They include videos, exclusive downloadable resources, and the opportunity to ask me questions you have along the way.

The new classes:

All four classes are available together as a discounted bundle:

But wait, there’s more! For the next two weeks, blog readers and newsletter subscribers get a 15% discount off of the bundle if you use the coupon code BRANSFORDBLOG at checkout.

I’m pretty excited about this new venture and am really curious what you think!

What classes would you like to see? What do you think of these? How helpful were the resources?

Feedback greatly appreciated!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes (NEW!), my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!