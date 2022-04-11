Spring blog break

The cherry blossoms are blooming in Prospect Park, I’m going to be doing a bit of traveling, and the blog is going to go on a bit of a spring hiatus as I rest and recharge.
BUT!
I’ll still be booking editing slots for May/June/July and will be checking emails, so please feel free to reach out to me.
Also, I have been hard at work on some exciting new content that I will be telling you more about soon!
In the meantime, here are is a smattering of greatest hits to peruse while I’m away:
- Your writing matters
- Prioritize yourself
- Get in tune with your writing goals
- The most common mistakes writers make
- How to write clear physical description
- 6 ways to build intimacy between characters
- Build mysteries around whether characters will succeed or fail
- Shy characters don’t have to be passive
- How to use hopes and dreams to make a character come alive
- How to make your novel unputdownable
- Lean into the things that bring you meaning
See you again in May!
Art: Cherry Blossoms on the Sumida Embankment by Takahashi Yuichi
Comments
Dana says
Have a good vacation. Thank you for all the great content you put out!!