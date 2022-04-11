Spring blog break

The cherry blossoms are blooming in Prospect Park, I’m going to be doing a bit of traveling, and the blog is going to go on a bit of a spring hiatus as I rest and recharge.

BUT!

I’ll still be booking editing slots for May/June/July and will be checking emails, so please feel free to reach out to me.

Also, I have been hard at work on some exciting new content that I will be telling you more about soon!

In the meantime, here are is a smattering of greatest hits to peruse while I’m away:

See you again in May!

Art: Cherry Blossoms on the Sumida Embankment by Takahashi Yuichi