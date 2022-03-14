Writing a book is a time game

We’ve been through a lot in the past few years, and I don’t know anyone who has experienced smooth sailing. I’ve heard from so many authors who have stalled out creatively and aren’t getting as much writing done as they would like.

Here’s what I tell authors who want to get going: It’s just a time thing. Throw time at a writing project even if you don’t know where it’s going. You’ll sort it out if you just spend time on it.

We often attach a lot of mysticism to the writing process. There’s always a temptation to ditch writing when we’re not feeling inspired, and we end up sitting around and passively waiting for inspiration to strike.

It’s just time. You’re not going to feel inspired every day. Some days will be magically productive days, some days will be slogs. You need them both.

Block off time in the calendar and stick to a certain number of hours a week. You’ll get going, trust me.

Often though, time is actually a surface problem for deeper blockages. Are you actually giving yourself permission to prioritize yourself and your writing? Are you finding reasons to put other things first that aren’t as important to you?

So ask yourself: What is stopping me from spending the time I need to push this forward?

Throw time at your writing. It will move forward.

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Anton Faistauer – Stillleben mit Uhr