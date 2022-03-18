The Great Resignation hits publishing (This week in books)

This week! Books!

The Great Resignation. Publishing style.

Editors are creaking under chronically low pay, ever-expanding publisher expectations, publisher under-investment in support infrastructure like contracts departments… and oh yes, all of this is happening amid bonanza years for publishers’ bottom lines. This makes it accordingly more difficult for young agents to get their books read by editors and compete in an increasingly “winner takes all” ecosystem where bestsellers are bigger than ever and everyone else is fighting for scraps. You can throw in an often-toxic environment for employees of color to boot.

When you combine all this with an economy where it’s easier to find advancement elsewhere, it’s probably not terribly surprising that you’re seeing editors and agents throw in the towel for more hospitable climes. Those who are staying raising red (and white) flags. Erin Somers at Publishers Lunch sums up the recent spate of resignations ($ link) and Elisabeth Egan discussed it too.

The pandemic affected writers in ways similar and different, and Meredith Maran at the LA Times has a survey of how it impacted writers in Los Angeles.

Controversy erupted this week amid allegations that publishers Quarto and Octopus censored books that were printed in China, including removing mentions of Taiwan and artist Ai Weiwei. Note: Just printed in China. The books were intended for western audiences. Octopus defended the changes as non-material and author-approved, and Quarto cited fiduciary duties to their shareholders. Sheesh.

In writing news, Olivia Fisher has a post all about picture books, and agent Kate McKean argues that the most important skill as a writer is to be self-aware.

And Alexandra Horowitz has an ode to the humble index.

And finally, I enjoyed this LA op-ed by former child actor Rider Strong (never thought I’d write those words) about the privileged and false bubble of 1990s pop culture.

