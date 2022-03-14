14th annual blog bracket challenge!

It’s that time again!

As always, the winner of the Blog Bracket Challenge will win a query critique, a copy of one of my books, or other agreed-upon prize. But most of all pride. Lots of pride.

Here’s how to enter:

1. Go to the front page of the ESPN tournament challenge:

https://fantasy.espn.com/tournament-challenge-bracket/2022/en/ (Men)



https://fantasy.espn.com/tournament-challenge-bracket-women/2022/en/ (Women)

The rest of the instructions are the same for both challenges.

2. Make your picks.

3. If you have an ESPN username and password from last year you can log in when you submit your pick.

4. Hover over the link that says “My Groups” and then click “Create or Join a Group”

5. Search for “Bransford Blog Challenge.” Enter the password, which is “rhetorical” and then click Join Group.

Then you’re all set! You can make changes to your bracket by clicking on it until it locks when games start on on Friday (and yes, there are play-in games before then, but the bracket still doesn’t lock until Friday).

Good luck!!

