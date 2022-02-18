What you need to know about comp titles (This week in books)

This week! Books!

It’s troubling times for literary magazines, and Leah Asmelash surveys the sobering landscape, which includes the shuttering of The Believer, the Alaska Quarterly Review, and (likely) the Sycamore Review. Lincoln Michel wrote about why lit mags are important and has some suggestions for improving them.

Author Zora Neale Hurston was a trailblazer in many ways, and she also had political beliefs that may trouble some modern readers. Lauren Michele Jackson writes about Hurston’s complicated legacy.

In agent advice news, Kristen Nelson has advice if you’re in the enviable position of receiving multiple offers from agents, and Angie Hodapp has some good advice on how to zero in on comps. (Remember, it’s about the market, not about your themes).

Do you have a morning writing routine? Alexis M. Collazo advocates for having one.

Michael Luo has a fascinating interview with Pachinko author Min Jin Lee about her experience immigrating to the U.S., religion, her meticulous research process for her novels, and affirmative action.

And in an utter masterpiece of cultural anthropology, Allison P. Davis tells us that a vibe shift is coming.

And finally, I really enjoyed this fascinating interview with documentary filmmaker Ken Burns.

Have a great weekend!

