The curious case of Sherlock Holmes (This week in books)

Sherlock Holmes is one of the most enduring and influential characters in literature, and he was inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle’s fascination with advances in science and how it might be applied to detective work. Then Doyle went and got super into spiritualism, much to the chagrin of his friend Harry Houdini. I really enjoyed this fascinating history by Rivka Galchen.

Goodnight Moon is such a ubiquitous fixture in childhood bedrooms that you might imagine its author to have been, in the words of Bruce Handy, a dowdy lady “with an ample lap.” Oh quite the contrary.

Derek Thompson of The Atlantic shared some advice for journalists that could just as well apply to fiction as well: simple is smart, be interesting, write music, and find the right skin thickness.

Synopses are among the most vexing documents an author will have to write, and there’s so much confusion about how agents actually use them. Agent Jessica Faust has a really great post on what agents actually look for in a synopsis and how you should think about them.

So. You want to pitch a short story collection? Yeah. Well. Better read agent Kate McKean’s thoughts first.

And Rheea Mukherjee has some advice on writing with depression.

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

And finally, here we go! As you may know, one of my favorite non-books hobbies is watching soccer, so I really enjoyed this profile of the extremely young(!) and ubiquitous transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who has ridden a few lucky breaks and indefatigable hard work to the top of soccer journalism.

Have a great weekend!

