From a self-published debut to bestsellerdom (This week in books)

You may have noticed that Colleen Hoover is dominating the top of the adult fiction bestseller list, often with three titles in the top 5. Lily Herman profiles her rise from her bestselling self-published debut to becoming the third most followed author on Goodreads.

RIP to the prolific author and illustrator Ashley Bryan, who had one of his greatest successes late in life with Beautiful Blackbird, which was published when he was 81.

Speaking of prolific, Andy Hunter has had a hand in Electric Literature, Literary Hub, and Soft Skull Press, among other ventures. Porter Anderson caught up with him on the second anniversary of Bookshop.org, the online bookseller that diverts part of its revenue to independent bookstores.

Big news in the world of self-publishing distribution, as Draft 2 Digital is acquiring Smashwords in an all-stock deal. Smashwords founder Mark Coker will stay on with Draft 2 Digital as a Chief Strategy Officer.

Jules Verne is best known for his smash hits 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and Around the World in Eighty Days, but his 1863 novel Paris in the Twentieth Century had some of his best predictions, including gas-powered cars, fax machines, the internet, and electronic music. The manuscript wasn’t published during Verne’s lifetime but was discovered by his great-grandson and published in 1994.

And finally, biologists in California are embarking on an exciting new pilot program to release salmon directly into California rice fields in order to help replenish the wildlife in what used to be the Sacramento River flood plain.

