‘The Last Cuentista’ wins the Newbery (This week in books)

The ALA Awards were handed out this week, and congrats to the winners!

Meanwhile, Sara L. Schwebel and Jocelyn Van Tuyl took a look at some of the problematic and racist Newbery winners from yesteryear, whose long shelf life raise questions on how best to handle their subject matter.

Is old music killing new music? The market for new music is as small as it’s ever been, which is also a very interesting analog for book publishing, which is gaining a lot of its increased sales by juicing the backlist.

In the ultimate supply chain issue, a highly anticipated cookbook, Mason Hereford’s Turkey and the Wolf, has had its publication date pushed back because, well, the books are probably at the bottom of the ocean.

In writing advice news, agent Jessica Faust talks about how exclusives harm authors. And author Lincoln Michel tackles whether you need to be well-read in order to write. You obviously do (or at least, it should be obvious), but he takes the post a step further and talks about how if you’re only getting your storytelling cues from TV and film, you’re not utilizing the unique strengths of prose (I made a similar point in an interview a while back).

