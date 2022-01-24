Are you an athlete or an artist?

I’m still in January goal-setting mode, and my consultations with authors have been ramping up with the new year. One thing that’s been on my mind throughout these conversations: getting in tune with what really motivates us as writers. And that led me to athletes and artists.

Athletes tend to have an external goal: winning. Their performance is measured as objectively as possible, and there’s public validation for the best. There are often winners and losers.

For writers, the equivalent pursuit might be seeking traditional publication or a certain threshold of sales when self-publishing. That’s the ultimate goal. These authors want to take on a very difficult task and succeed in it.

Artists are often in the pursuit of personal expression and taking their creativity wherever it leads. Sometimes this eventually results in attention, but many more artists are content to just create works they’re proud of.

For writers, this might mean just writing for the personal satisfaction, and it may not matter as much how or whether your book is published.

Which one are you?

There are no right or wrong answers here, and I’ve been both styles at various points in my writing life. But it’s helpful to know what you’re really after, because it will help you with the choices you’ll need to make over the course of your journey.

If you’re dead-set on traditional publication, that might mean being more cognizant of things like average word counts in your genre, how publishers tend to approach series, the zeal with which you consider marketing your book and building a platform, and who you choose to network with.

There are no ironclad formulas for seeking traditional publication, but there are definitely things you can do that will incrementally increase or decrease your odds.

If you are just in this for the art, you might be more inclined to just pursue your vision and then let the chips fall where they may. You might take your book in a more idiosyncratic direction, you might decide you don’t care too much about marketing, and waver between just dropping it on Amazon or putting it in the drawer.

Get in tune with those goals. It will help you chart a path that’s meaningful to you, and you’ll be less likely to let others blow you off course.

Art: Jean-Alphonse Roehn – The painter and his model