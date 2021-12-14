Will you ever buy mostly e-books? 2021 results!

Well well well.
For the first time since the heady days of early 2010s e-book enthusiasm, we’ve seen a pretty significant jump in people who think they’ll buy mostly e-books, with a clear plurality.
While the number of people who are sticking to paper books has stayed mostly the same, there was a big shift in people who welcome their coming e-book overlords, mainly due to fence-sitters hopping off into the e-book column.
What do you make of our annual unscientific poll? Is there a shift underway that is making people more willing to consider e-books?
Personally, this feels like it tracks my experience, as more people have been willing to consider e-books amid pandemic and supply disruptions with print.
What say you?
Comments
Cinthia Ritchie says
E-books are simply easier (is that why they’re called e-books?, hee, hee). I can download them and wham!, I have my books with me wherever I go. I find myself reading more, and more often. Plus I can also read in bed, for hours and hours, without waking up my husband. Often, I read until morning and am a sloppy mess the next day.
One thing that bothers me, though, especially as a writer. When I’m reading a “real” book, which I still often do, I readily notice the title and author, and so if you ask me what I’m reading, I can rattle if off with little hesitation.
However, with e-books, while I can happily talk about the plot, the characters, pivotal moments, etc., because I don’t see the title and author’s name each time I pick up my device, I often don’t know the title of what I’m reading or, worse, the author’s name.
This, me thinks, is one of the drawbacks of e-books, at least from an author’s perspective.