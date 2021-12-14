Will you ever buy mostly e-books? 2021 results!

Well well well.

For the first time since the heady days of early 2010s e-book enthusiasm, we’ve seen a pretty significant jump in people who think they’ll buy mostly e-books, with a clear plurality.

While the number of people who are sticking to paper books has stayed mostly the same, there was a big shift in people who welcome their coming e-book overlords, mainly due to fence-sitters hopping off into the e-book column.

What do you make of our annual unscientific poll? Is there a shift underway that is making people more willing to consider e-books?

Personally, this feels like it tracks my experience, as more people have been willing to consider e-books amid pandemic and supply disruptions with print.

What say you?

