Will you ever buy mostly e-books? (15th annual poll)

Hard to believe this poll is growing up so fast!

Particularly because of the pandemic and supply chain issues hitting the book world (which so far seem to be mainly overblown), I’m very curious whether the events have impacted e-book adoption. Or are we treasuring our paper books even more than before?

But first, my caveats to spare the inevitable comments and emails:

Yes, I know this isn’t a scientific poll.

Yes, I know that not only is it not a scientific poll, it’s even less scientific to compare very different audiences and sample sizes through time.

Yes, I know that you want more poll options because one of these doesn’t precisely capture all of the nuances of your very multi-faceted e-book and print book tendencies. Just choose the one that’s closest!

Now then. The poll is below. You may need to click through to see it if you’re reading this in a feed reader or via email.

Loading…

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Interior view of the Jones & Co bookselling premises in Finsbury Square, London, known as “The Temple of the Muses” by Thomas Hosmer Shepherd. Engraved by W. Wallis.