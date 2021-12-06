Gifts for writers! (2021’s tongue-in-cheek gift guide)

It’s December! I’m not sure who authorized that or where in the world 2021 went, but you may be looking for a gift for the writer in your life.

This gift guide may or may not help. Behold! My second tongue-in-cheek gift guide for a very frazzled writer.

A backyard shed

Look, sometimes the writer in your life just can’t. Give them a small hut to retreat to so those shouts of agony don’t startle everyone in the house.

Vintage scissors

Don’t know how to tell your writing loved one that their 482,000 word tome needs to be trimmed down to a more reasonable length? Soften the blow with some vintage scissors! “Hint hint… HINT HINT…”

An hourglass

Writers love deadlines because they force us to hone our skills at blowing past them and begging for forgiveness afterwards. An hourglass probably won’t help your writing loved one write faster, but they will savor the sweet agony of seeing their writing time spill away, one grain of sand at a time.

Fancy globe

When the writing gets tough, writers love imagining that they are literally anywhere else in the world other than at their desk. Help them on their imaginary journey with this lovely globe!

Paper

For a writer, nothing beats feeling the weight of their words in their hands (even if you know they’re just feeling the weight of the paper). And when a bout of frustration hits, few remedies are more satisfying than ripping a piece of paper in half.

Recycling bin

Don’t let your writing loved one toss their manuscript into a “flaming void of death,” no matter how much they think it belongs there. When your writer asks you to “get this steaming pile of garbage book away from me,” encourage them to dispose of it in a more sustainable fashion!

A shabby-looking chair

Sure. There are more comfortable chairs out there. But if your loved one actually cared about comfort, they wouldn’t be writing a book.

Montblanc fountain pen

Writing is difficult. Writers love making it even more difficult, for instance by using an expensive old fashioned fountain pen.

My books!

Sometimes the best gifts are the ones that benefit the list maker.

What are you getting the writer in your life? Help me out here!

