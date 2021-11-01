Should you write quickly or slowly? Yes.

Happy NaNoWriMo to all who are participating! For the uninitiated, that’s National Novel Writing Month, where intrepid writers try to complete a novel in a month.

It is quite a feat to write a novel entirely, let alone in a thirty day month that also includes a major holiday.

I’ve never participated in NaNoWriMo. It’s just not how I write. I’m capable of writing fairly quickly (I wrote all three Jacob Wonderbar novels in about six months each), but I don’t write every day and outside deadlines tend to stress me out more than they help me be productive.

But I know lots of people who have participated, and some very successful books have emerged from NaNoWriMo. To each their own!

If you’re not a fast writer: don’t let the fast ones psych you out. If you are a fast writer: don’t let any raised eyebrows get to you. And sometimes you can be a fast writer in one phase of your life and a slow one in another.

There’s no right or wrong way to write a novel. Find the writing style that works best for you. The most important thing is to just make forward progress.

It’s not a race, and all speeds are welcome.

Art: Albert Edelfelt – Lady Writing a Letter