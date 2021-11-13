13th annual Heifer fundraiser!

The internet gods have decreed this #GivingTuesday, and this year, I hope you’ll join my annual push to support Heifer International, an organization devoted to fighting hunger. As hunger surges around the world with rising inflation and commodity costs, their work is more important than ever.

Here’s how to participate:

If you’re able, please visit my fundraising page and make a donation!

Please spread the word about this fundraiser! If you tweet about it, please use #NBHeifer. Here’s a tweet you can retweet:

Please help me multiply the giving and consider starting your own fundraiser! If you tweet about your fundraiser using #NBHeifer, I’ll retweet you.

Heifer International fights hunger by giving families around the world livestock, training, or other assistance that helps improve their livelihood. Heifer has been recognized for its work in Fast Company and Forbes, among other places.

If you have anything to spare this holiday season I hope you’ll consider making a donation. Over the past years we have raised nearly $25,000 together! Here’s that link again to donate directly.

Thanks, everyone!