The curious case of the midsized publishers (This week in books)

Now that Workman has been acquired by Hachette and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has been acquired by HarperCollins, where have all the midsized book publishers gone? Jim Milliot at Publishers Weekly surveys this dying breed and cites the difficulty of building a backlist, the capital needed to grow into midsized publisher, and ongoing acquisitions by bigger players, but there are still publishers like Kensington who are holding on by focusing squarely on their niche.

Author Sally Rooney sparked controversy by turning down an Israeli publisher’s offer for a Hebrew translation of her latest novel Beautiful World, Where Are You in support of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement.

Reading and publishing platform Inkitt, which also owns the app Galatea, recently raised an additional $59 million in capital on a reported $390 million valuation. Jane Friedman’s excellent recent Hot Sheet (you should subscribe) delved into the economics of platforms like Wattpad and Inkitt, which are doing some big business.

In writing advice news, Angela Ackerman has a great taxonomy of types of adversaries in novels, which could be a useful brainstorming tool.

Literary agent Jessica Faust at BookEnds tackled two perennial publishing industry myths: Editors at publishers don’t edit anymore and you’re fine going to a major publisher without an agent. (Spoiler: Both continue to be untrue).

And Betsy Lerner talks about the importance of short query letters (I recommend between 250-350 words) and some of the things she looks for.

And finally, I really liked this post by Arthur C. Brooks about what really leads to happiness with one’s work.

