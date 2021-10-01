Netflix goes Wonka (This week in books)

This week books!

It’s been a few weeks since I’ve done a links roundup, and I have quite a few good ones to share. Let’s get to it!

Netflix spent over £500 million on a golden ticket and purchased the rights to Roald Dahl’s entire catalog. They have movies, TV shows, and more planned.

Jay Coles has a new novel out called Things We Couldn’t Say (check it out!) and he posted at We Need Diverse Books about the way writing fiction has been a source of solace and empowerment.

Lincoln Michel also has a new novel out called The Body Scout (check it out!) and he posted about his “confused and chaotic” writing process and path to publication. He also continued his series of posts on strange writing habits, and took a look at Zadie Smith’s approach of spending an enormous amount of time (for On Beauty: two years!) perfecting the first twenty pages before she moves on to the rest of the novel.

Two of my favorites joined forces for a great interview as Dan Blank talked to novelist Livia Blackburne about how she thought outside the box by releasing a free novella to whet reader appetites for her debut novel, seemingly freaking out her publisher in the process. It worked! Midnight Thief became a bestseller, and it’s a great example of an artist trusting her instincts. (And how traditional publishers need to stop being so, well, traditional).

The New York Times bestseller list is a perennial source of angst and mystery within the publishing world, and in honor of her 50th book hitting the Times list, literary agent Kristin Nelson looks at some of the indicators that point to landing on the list and some of the books that were surprises.

What is upmarket fiction? That is the question. Agents Jessica Faust and James McGowan discuss.

In writing advice news, author Kristen Lamb dissects plot twists, Erika Liodice explores the creative connection between travel and writing, and while there’s a lot of emphasis on high concept these days, agent Angie Hodapp says high concept isn’t king.

And I loved this post by Austin Kleon about rewilding and rewinding your attention.

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

And finally, um, can we talk about Squid Game, which took years off my life?

I thought I started running a fever when I was watching Squid Game but I was actually just very stressed out. — Nathan Bransford (@NathanBransford) October 1, 2021

Have a great weekend!

