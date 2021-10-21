Memoirs still need a “quest” (query critique)

If you’d like to nominate your own page or query for a public critique, kindly post them here in the discussion forums:

Random numbers were generated, and thanks to Neil Larkins, whose query is below.

Dear [Agent name] I’ve seen several books you have represented and you indicate that you welcome memoir. Following is a query for my double memoir, The Last Time You Fall: Three Weeks When Love Meant Everything and Acceptance Meant More. This is a double memoir, so also features the words of Teresa, told in vignettes and reminiscences by “Me” or “Her.” It began amid a critical period in my life, September, 1964 at a college dance where I met a cute, blonde Coed. After a rocky start – I was smitten by her looks and smile; she loathed me – we became an item. From there our lives intertwined and traveled in parallel while we attended classes, wrangled precious time together, and learned about love and acceptance. Love, because we wanted it. Acceptance, because we needed it, especially Teresa. Born handicapped by cerebral palsy, she’d craved it all her life. Yet we were very different. I originated from a lower-middle class family, while Teresa was from money and privilege. Our one commonality was that we each loved art, music and dance. We did have similar goals: we both wanted to escape our restricted lives growing up: I aspired to be an architect; Teresa to become a Special Education teacher. There were contrasts: I was naïve in many ways; she disarmingly street smart, savvy – and charming. She was crippled – her word – and I didn’t care; I fell totally in love with everything about her. She felt the same about me and gave her best advice to polish the “sterling character” she said I had. All this was out in the open to us both and by week three I was ready to ask her to marry me.

Yet everything was not as it seemed. My life had started to coalesce, while Teresa’s life shredded as threats of expulsion crushed in on her. Teresa hid this deterioration from me and then abruptly cut off our relationship. She timidly confessed that her words and actions had all been a lie, that she’d merely played with me in response to a dare from dormmates. Besides, she was promised to another. What happened after that, what I did and most importantly, what she almost did and why is the rest of the story. This work is complete at 81,600 words. Thank you for considering this. Profile for me under separate cover.

This query has an intriguing setup and interesting conflict, and I like the voice that’s brought to bear overall, even though I found elements of the query a tad sloppy. There are some good details like what their hopes and dreams are, even as there are some clunky and nonspecific details like the fact that they loved art, music, and dance. Who doesn’t?

Apart from needing more polish, my main concern with the query is that the last line of the plot description feels more like a confusing wave of the hand rather than being clearer about where the memoir goes from here. Sure, we can probably guess that this memoir continues to be about their relationship, but 1) don’t make an agent guess the story and 2) it’s a missed opportunity to crystalize the “spine” of the plot and provide a sense of where the characters are headed from here.

And yes, I said plot. The “rules” for memoirs and novels are largely the same when it comes to the storytelling and how the memoir is framed in a query letter. So as with a query letter for a novel, make sure to crystalize the story in the last line of the plot description.

Here’s my redline:

Dear [Agent name] I’ve seen several books you have represented and you indicate that you welcome memoir. [This might just be a placeholder, but personalization should be more specific than this] Following is a query for my double memoir, The Last Time You Fall: Three Weeks When Love Meant Everything and Acceptance Meant More. This is a double memoir, so also features the words of Teresa, told in vignettes and reminiscences by “Me” or “Her.” [I would put this at the end rather than leading with it] It began amid a critical period in my life [Either be more specific about what made it critical or leave out (it kind of goes without saying that college is formative if that’s all it’s referring to)] , September, 1964 at a college dance where I met a cute , blonde C coed. After a rocky start – I was smitten by her looks and smile ; , she loathed me – we became an item. From there o Our lives intertwined and traveled in parallel while we attended classes, wrangled precious time together, and learned about love and acceptance. Love, because we wanted it. Acceptance, because we needed it, especially Teresa . B was born handicapped by cerebral palsy , and she’d craved it all her life. Yet we were very different. I originated from a lower-middle class family, while Teresa was from money and privilege. Our one commonality was that we each loved art, music and dance [This doesn’t feel very notable or individualized? Doesn’t pretty much everyone?]. We did have similar goals: w We both wanted to escape our the restricted lives growing up: I aspired to be an architect ; , Teresa to become a Special Education teacher. There were contrasts: I was naïve in many ways; she disarmingly street smart, savvy – and charming. She was “crippled“ – her word – and I didn’t care ; . I fell totally in love with everything about her. She felt the same about me and gave her best advice to polish the “sterling character” she said I had. All this was out in the open to us both and b By week three I was ready to ask her to marry me.

Yet everything was not as it seemed. My life had started to coalesce, while Teresa’s life shredded as threats of expulsion crushed in on her. Teresa hid this deterioration from me and then abruptly cut off our relationship. She timidly confessed that her words and actions had all been a lie, that she’d merely played with me in response to a dare from dorm mates. Besides, she was promised to another. What happened after that, what I did and most importantly, what she almost did and why is the rest of the story. [Missed opportunity to crystalize the “quest” of the memoir more clearly. What comprises the plot? Is it solely about their relationship or does it encompass other elements?] This work My memoir THE LAST TIME YOU FALL [I would eliminate the extremely long subtitle] is complete at 81,600 words. It’s a double memoir, so it also features Teresa’s words in vignettes and memories. Thank you for considering this. Profile for me under separate cover. [Unless the agent specifically asks for a bio attached separately you should it include it in the query letter]

Thanks again to Neil Larkins!

