Here come the best of the year lists (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Did you know that William Faulkner and Graham Greene wrote children’s books? I certainly did not! The New York Times surveyed some lesser-known children’s books by writers more famous for their adult works.

It has come to my attention that the year 2021 is nearly over (um when did that happens), which means it’s time for best of the year lists for books. Here are best-ofs from Publishers Weekly and Barnes & Noble.

Famed director Hayao Miyazaki is coming out of retirement to direct an adaptation of a classic 1937 Japanese coming-of-age novel, and Antonia Saxon has an interesting look at what went into a new English translation.

Author and agent Kate McKean gives advice for one of the thornier requests out there: asking for blurbs and beta reads. And agents Jessica Faust, Kim Lionetti, and James McGowan discuss how to know when an agent isn’t right for you.

Over at the We Need Diverse Books blog, Asha Sridhar interviews Alice Wong about the new YA adaptation of her anthology Disability Visibility and the state of publishing for disabled writers.

And Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra discuss capturing the interiority of characters and weaving real world issues into fiction.

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

Don’t forget that you can nominate your first page and query for a free critique on the blog:

And keep up with the discussion in all the places!

And finally, there’s a lot of discussion these days about how lots of people have seen their relationship with work change a great deal during the pandemic. Cal Newport takes a look back at one of the influential harbingers of this shift, Tim Ferriss’s The 4-Hour Workweek.

Have a great weekend!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Photo: Rice harvest in California. Follow me on Instagram!