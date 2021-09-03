The ambiguous loss when a book doesn’t sell (This week in books)

This week! Books!
Nearly every writer everywhere who pursues traditional publication at some point confronts one of their books not selling, and for those who self-publish, you might experience a pang of relative silence. I really enjoyed this article by Danielle Lazarin about the ambiguous and painful loss that comes from a book (probably) not selling.
Library e-book borrowing has become big business for the publishing industry, and Daniel A. Gross at The New Yorker takes a look at Overdrive, the company behind Libby, an app that’s facilitating many of the transactions.
I don’t know if you’ve noticed but it’s been a pretty tough year and a half, and publishing employees aren’t immune from feeling burned out and distracted. Katy Hershberger at Publishers Lunch surveys the effect of the pandemic on industry employees ($ link), and finds quite a few people who are finding it difficult to read and feeling the weight, but there may be some light on the horizon.
Log-lines had traditionally been more of a movie thing, but in a time that places a premium on high concept plots and when Twitter pitching is a thing, they’re creeping into the publishing world. Kristen Lamb has some advice on how to craft them.
Book Instagram is becoming a toxic cesspool of backbiting and drama? Wow. Shocker.
Haha look at me getting all cynical.
And finally, The Spook Who Sat By the Door is one of my favorite novels, and Terry Albury feels like a real life version. His story is a fascinating glimpse into broken post-9/11 policies, racism, and standing up for what’s right at great personal expense.
