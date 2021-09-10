Supply chain disruptions could affect the holiday book season (This week in books)

This week! Books!

First up, a programming announcement: I’m going to be traveling (see above) and taking a blog break for the next few weeks, but there will be some guest posts for you to enjoy! I’ll be back with new posts on September 27. Feel free to contact me in the meantime if you need editing or consultations.

As the pandemic, labor, and stuck-boat disruptions continue to ripple through the global economy, the publishing industry could face a rocky holiday season, even more so than 2020. Wholesaler Ingram is ordering books earlier and in greater quantities, and is encouraging stores to place their orders early and in carton quantities.

Amazon’s largely hands-off approach to self-publishing and its algorithmic nudging is again under fire as Congress members Adam Schiff and Elizabeth Warren pressed Amazon to provide information about its misinformation policies amid concerns books are spreading falsehoods about vaccines and fake cures.

Author and editor (and recent guest blogger!) Christine Pride wrote about how the Trump era made her question whether she wanted another white friend in her life, and how this impacted her relationship with her co-writer Jo Piazza. Their novel, We Are Not Like Them, comes out next month.

Dwight Garner at the New York Times has an awesome profile of S.A. Cosby, whose books have recently been shooting up bestseller lists and attracting Hollywood interest.

In agent advice news, Janet Reid has a reminder to consider the source when evaluating pitching advice, and Jessica Faust and James McGowan talk about some of the benefits of younger agents.

And finally, like many people I was devastated by the death of Michael K. Williams, best known for his role as Omar from The Wire, and it’s worth revisiting this amazing profile from 2017.

