My 10 favorite songs from the past year

In an effort to spark my creativity, at the start of the year I instituted a new system where I spend some time every Sunday researching new albums. Then I listen to a new album every weekday while I’m answering emails. Most I just listen to once, but occasionally I’ll find some gems that become instant favorites.

I highly recommend this! It’s inspiring to hear so many different artists. It’s definitely been a boon.

So now I’m taking a page from President Obama’s book and sharing a summer playlist of my ten favorite songs from the past year (basically cheating a little and including 2020-2021). Available as a Spotify playlist here, or check out the songs below.

Hope you find some new favorites!

#10: Jessie Ware, “What’s Your Pleasure”

#9: Amaarae, “Sad Girlz Luv Money”

#8: The Weather Station, “Subdivisions”

#7: Leanne Betasamosake Simpson “Head of the Lake”

#6: Adrienne Lenker, “Anything”

#5: Chuck Johnson, “Constellation”

#4: Phoebe Bridgers, “Kyoto”

#3: Yasmin Williams, “Juvenescence”

#2: Cassandra Jenkins, “Hard Drive”

#1: Arooj Aftab, “Mohabbat”

