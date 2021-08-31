My 10 favorite songs from the past year

In an effort to spark my creativity, at the start of the year I instituted a new system where I spend some time every Sunday researching new albums. Then I listen to a new album every weekday while I’m answering emails. Most I just listen to once, but occasionally I’ll find some gems that become instant favorites.
I highly recommend this! It’s inspiring to hear so many different artists. It’s definitely been a boon.
So now I’m taking a page from President Obama’s book and sharing a summer playlist of my ten favorite songs from the past year (basically cheating a little and including 2020-2021). Available as a Spotify playlist here, or check out the songs below.
Hope you find some new favorites!
#10: Jessie Ware, “What’s Your Pleasure”
#9: Amaarae, “Sad Girlz Luv Money”
#8: The Weather Station, “Subdivisions”
#7: Leanne Betasamosake Simpson “Head of the Lake”
#6: Adrienne Lenker, “Anything”
#5: Chuck Johnson, “Constellation”
#4: Phoebe Bridgers, “Kyoto”
#3: Yasmin Williams, “Juvenescence”
#2: Cassandra Jenkins, “Hard Drive”
#1: Arooj Aftab, “Mohabbat”
Art: Bartholomeo Bettera – Still Life with Musical Instruments and Books
abc says
Fun! Love to see all the women. Wondering if you’re a Virgo. This is the kind of thing my Virgo husband would do. Systems! Not that I believe in astrology.
Nathan Bransford says
I’m a Cancer but I’m definitely systems-oriented!
Neil Larkins says
I occasionally get a yen for music that I haven’t heard in a long, long time, sometimes because it was obscure in its own time or was regional. One that I’ve been looking for is called, if I remember right, “Colorado Odyssey” which I heard on an FM station in Phoenix around 1975. This was when FM was considered “underground” in some places, or in others “long hair”. I only heard it a couple of times and never knew the artist/group. (Maybe I did and have forgotten.) I was listening to that station late one night and the DJ said he was taking requests. So, I gave him a call. “What ya to hear, man,” said he, the words being very slurred. I said I’d like to hear “Colorado Odyssey.” He said, “Um…dude. I’m too stoned to look for it tonight. Got another?” I said I didn’t. “Peace, dude.” I moved from the area a few weeks later and have never heard it again. Oh, well. There’s lots of other music out there.